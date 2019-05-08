Twin Falls Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls man has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Brian McFadden, 42, was found guilty by a jury on March 5 and sentenced recently in Fifth District Court, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

A news release from Wasden’s office explained that the investigation revealed McFadden purchased auto insurance from Esurance on June 5, 2017.

Four days later, he filed a claim with the company and stated that he had been in a collision on June 6. During the crash, McFadden totaled his Ford truck and sustained injuries. He also struck another vehicle, injuring the driver and rendering that vehicle a total loss. Esurance investigated and found that the accident occurred on June 2, three days prior to the policy’s purchase.

The judge ruled McFadden to a unified sentence of five years with three years fixed and two years indeterminate, Wasden said. The court then suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve four years of probation.

McFadden also will be subject to a drug and alcohol evaluation. The court will determine a restitution amount on May 28.