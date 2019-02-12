Twin Falls Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A 44-year-old Twin Falls man was sentenced Monday in district court for insurance fraud.

Tony A. Herschler, who pleaded guilty in November, received a unified sentence of six years with three years fixed and three years indeterminate, according to information from the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Senior District Court Judge Thomas Ryan then suspended the sentence and ordered Herschler to serve three years of probation. He was ordered to serve 180 days jail with 160 days as discretionary.

Herschler purchased a renter’s insurance policy with Liberty Mutual on Oct. 1, 2016, according to findings of the investigation. Eight days later he filed a claim with the company, saying that his room at the Super 7 Motel in Twin Falls had been burglarized and $33,360 in personal property had been stolen.

He claimed the items stolen included a diamond ring, a 10-ounce gold bar, a 1798 silver dollar, two 1917 George Washington dollar notes, a PlayStation 4, and 147 PlayStation 4 games. Liberty Mutual later discovered that many of the video games reported stolen had not yet been released to the public.

Herschler received credit for time served and is eligible to complete the remaining jail time with community service hours, Wasden said. He must pay $880 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $1,500 to Liberty Mutual, as well as court costs.