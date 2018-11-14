Twin Falls Man Sentenced to More Than 13 Years in Federal Prison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A 29-year-old Twin Falls man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes.

Fred Zapata Paiz was sentenced Nov. 8 in U.S. District Court to 162 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and a concurrent sentence of 120 months in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis, whose office issued a news release on Wednesday morning.

In July 2017, according to court records, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident involving injuries in Twin Falls. When officers arrived, they found Paiz in one of the vehicles and more than 8 ounces of methamphetamine, the news release said. They also found a loaded .40 caliber pistol, a digital scale, and $670. Paiz was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction, according to the Davis’s office.

Then in October 2017, police in Gooding found Paiz in a vehicle, and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 6 ounces of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol, and $2,200.

According to the Davis’s office, Paiz was sentenced last Thursday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Edward J. Lodge. A federal grand jury indicted Paiz on Nov. 15, 2017.