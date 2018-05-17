Twin Falls Officer Awarded Medal of Honor for Saving Teen

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy has been recognized for saving the life of a suicidal teenager with one of Idaho's highest honors. The Medal of Honor was awarded to Corporal Charles Hoop in Boise on Wednesday at the State Capitol. Corporal Hoop had responded to a call at the Perrine Bridge back in December and found a teen hanging from the rail. The officer made it over a traffic barrier and grabbed the teen let go of the railing. According to the Attorney General's office, Hoop held on to the teen boy as he struggled and dangled above the river, 486 feet below. Eventually Hoop was able to pull the teen back onto the bridge and place him in protective custody. "Corporal Hoop’s bravery and rapid reaction during a difficult moment epitomize what the Medal of Honor is all about,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, chairman of the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission, said in Friday's statement. “He put his own life on the line to save that of another and, thus, has rightly earned this tremendous honor.” Hoop has worked for Twin Falls County since 2000.

