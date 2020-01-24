Twin Falls Pair Arrested in Nevada on Drug Charges

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-Two people from Twin Falls have been charged in Nevada for multiple drug crimes after deputies found one of them napping in a car at a truck stop.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Juan Luna, 34, and Allison Cyr, 33, both of Twin Falls, were arrested shortly after midnight on Jan. 19, at a truck stop in Wells, Nevada when someone reported trespassers.

Deputies found the parked car with the driver sleeping and discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. Deputies then called for the car to be towed which resulted in the vehicle being searched that allegedly revealed 452.06 grams of methamphetamine, 102.66 grams of heroin, and 3.24 grams of cocaine.

Luna is now facing two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, one count possession of controlled substances for sale, three counts of possession of controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of another's identification and later one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person was added.

Cyr was charged with one count of possession of a hypodermic device. Bond for Luna was set at more than $600,000. Nevada Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.