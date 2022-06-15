UPDATE: Twin Falls Police said within hours of the notification the teen was found safe.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police is asking the public for help finding a runaway teen. Tristan Bomsta was last seen on Monday, June 13 in Twin Falls and was reported as a runaway by his family who is worried about his health and mental well-being, according to police. He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black and grey long sleeve shirt. Call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357 or your local law enforcement.

