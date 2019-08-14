Twin Falls Police Need Help Identifying This Man In Fraud Case
The Twin Falls Police Department recently released images of an individual they wish to question in connection with an on-going fraud case.
If the individual in these images looks familiar to you, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-7200. Credit card fraud exceeded $8 billion in 2017, according to Forbes information.
This person of interest was captured recently on camera at an area financial institution on a dark-colored bicycle, wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt. For tips on how to avoid credit card fraud, click here.