Twin Falls Police Reach Out To Community For Info On Stolen ATVs

Twin Falls Police Department

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help involving the recent theft of a trailer and multiple all-terrain vehicles.

The department took to its Facebook page on March 26 to inform the public of case number 19001709 , involving the March 24 theft. A trailer, along with two ATVs, were stolen from a residence in northeast Twin Falls.

The models of ATVs that have gone missing include a Blue 2009 Yamaha Grizzly , and a 2008 Green Yamaha Big Bear . The trailer is a 2004 Diamond Utility, with a license number of IDZMK795 . An estimated time of theft has not been given by police.

Twin Falls police are asking area residents to keep a watchful eye out for the stolen items. Anyone who may have seen the trailer and vehicles, or might possess knowledge of the March 24 theft, are being urged to contact the department, at 208-735-7200.

No witnesses, or description of any vehicle that might have been used in the theft, have been reported by police.