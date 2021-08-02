UPDATE: Twin Falls Police said the two girls have been found safe and sound.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police is asking the public to help locate two missing girls.

Adysen and Jacque were last seen near the Boys and Girls Club on the College of Southern Idaho Campus this afternoon. Adysen was wearing an orange shirt with grey shorts while Jacque was wearing a purple shirt and denim overalls.

Pleas call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357 if you have any information.