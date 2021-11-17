Twin Falls Republicans Side With Big Business Over Workers

Local Republicans apparently didn’t get the memo. Members of the Idaho House of Representatives moved half-a-dozen COVID bills during a special session on Tuesday. On average by a two-to-one margin. There was one bill that would allow workers to sue an employer if the employee had a bad reaction to a COVID vaccine. To make this clearer, if the boss mandated you needed the jab to keep your job.

What Were They Thinking?

I came in to work on Wednesday and found a series of messages. Most were about our Twin Falls legislative delegation. All Republicans and all mouth fealty to liberty and, yet. They didn’t vote in favor of workers. I’m waiting to hear the convoluted language used to cover the most plausible explanations. For example, the donor class didn’t like the bills.

This week I had a conversation with a Republican and he told me there’s too much rancor in politics. Too much name-calling. I would agree we can have a civil discussion when it comes to issues. However, if you don’t like being called a RINO (Republican in Name Only) then don’t act like one.

We Can't Find New Blood

I’ve watched this unfold over the years and all I can say is that some of our legislators have been more lucky than good. Qualified opponents who decide to run on minor party lines or in a primary often come off as a compressed ball of anger. Some are one-issue candidates. For example, they want to legalize drugs and that’s a non-starter with many Magic Valley voters. Some will arrive dressed as head-hunters from the South Pacific. Again, don’t start off by alienating wide swaths of the electorate.

Anger is fine in some instances but there’s a percentage of voters who tune out raised voices (the same thing happens in broadcasting). The idea is to get as many votes as possible and not simply from other angry people.

If we want good legislation then we need good level-headed challengers. People who can make the case for change. They’re out there. I just haven’t yet met them.

