Twin Falls Saloon Hosting Fundraiser For Boy Struck By Tractor

Last week, a nine year old boy in Wendell was struck by a tractor trailer. The poor boy and his family have a long way to go for his recovery so the community is trying to band together to help.

A fundraiser will be held at Whiskey Creek Saloon in Twin Falls to help Alex, the nine year old boy struck by the tractor. Alex was life-flighted to Boise where he had to have him arm amputated and was then flown to Salt Lake City to undergo more surgeries.

The fundraiser will have door prizes, silent auction and live music. The event is February 23 starting at 7 p.m. If you would like to help, there is also a gofundme page set up to help the family.

Good luck Alex, we are all rooting for you.