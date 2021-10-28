Twin Falls Schools Said to Allow Students to Identify as Animals

They call themselves “furries”. These are people who identify as animals. I first read about this a few years ago. A story from Norway, where a grown woman claimed to be a cat. She walked around town with an attached tail, whiskers, and cat ears. Despite DNA saying she was clearly human and clearly a woman. I guess we only sometimes trust “the science”. Only when it benefits our individual preferences.

There was a time when men in white coats would come around and put someone dressed as a cat into a straitjacket. Halloween is the exception.

There was a time when men in white coats would come around and put someone dressed as a cat into a straitjacket. Halloween is the exception. Or the threat of a trip to the asylum would’ve modified behavior.

As China threatens to invade neighbors, we’re cringing when someone tells us he’s an antelope and we better acknowledge he’s got hooves whether or not visible. How could we possibly win a war with an army filled with dogs and cats?

A prominent member of our Twin Falls community today told me there are students in the city school system identifying as animals. They didn’t get a trip to see the school psychologist, instead, they were given a pat on the head and told not to soil the floor. I’m being facetious. I wasn’t there to hear the conversations. I’m told the kids are getting away with their claims because administrators and staff are too timid to lay down the law.

My source explained that students who claim to be animals can get away with skipping homework. After all, paws and hooves can’t grip a pencil and struggle with a keyboard.

I’ve contacted a district spokeswoman. It’s my hope she writes back and makes it clear this is nothing more than an urban legend, however. I also trust my source. He says this is happening at a school where it’s dangerous to be a Jew but easy to be a cat.

**********************************************

UPDATE: This is a response I received from a district spokeswoman, I contains neither yes or no:

"This is the first I am hearing about "furries." I have asked the other district level administrators and they also are not aware of this. What would permitting include?"

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.