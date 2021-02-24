Twin Falls Sheriff: Slow Down in Rock Creek Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has responded to two car crashes in the same area of Rock Creek Canyon near the Magic Mountain Ski area recently.

The most recent involved a sedan that rolled onto its top near Ross Falls the evening on Tuesday evening; both the Twin Falls and Cassia county sheriff's offices responded. No one was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The second crash involved a Ford pickup that slid off the pavement on February 19 in the same area. The driver told deputies that they had been forced off by another car that had been headed the other direction and had taken up both lanes.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to report a crash as soon as possible, one so an investigation can be done in a timely manner and second so the vehicle can be removed off the roadway.

The sheriff's office said drivers need to drive slower during winter conditions and don't cut corners while driving up and down Rock Creek Canyon.

