Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Searching For Runaway Teen

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office shared on their Facebook page that they are looking for a runaway juvenile.

The young lady's name is Julianna Lynn England and she is 14 years old. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown shoulder length hair. She weighs roughly 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a red halter top, a brown flannel, gray sweat pants and she was carrying a red and white back pack.

Other identifying attributes are pierced ears and henna tattoos on her hands. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office requests that anyone with information about the missing juvenile to please contact the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office through SIRCOMM at 208 - 735 - 1911.

Being only 14 years old I am not sure how far she could get but I really hope we don't have to find out. It does not say that they believe she is in danger so that is a good thing. Most likely she is hiding out at a friends house. That is where I would go if I was 14 years old and wanted to get away from home.

I can only imagine how scared her family is not knowing where she is at. So again, if you know any information about where she is please contact the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office through SIRCOMM.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office reported on her being a runaway at 11 am on Monday, October 18th.

