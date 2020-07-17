Twin Falls Teen Missing Since July 3

A Magic Valley teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Miah Jade Lopez? She was added to the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website almost two weeks ago. According to her profile, Lopez, 16, is 4'11", and weighs 190 pounds. She has dark hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white hat, shirt and shorts. Her hair was recently dyed pink, and might be much shorter.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Miah Jade Lopez, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.