Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse Hiring; Planning To Open In March

A weekend trip to the Magic Valley Mall for some Christmas shopping also ended up providing me my first look in a while at the progress being made at the Texas Roadhouse site. The building's shell is complete, and the company is hiring and have given us an online indication as to when they plan on opening.

For those excited about the Texas Roadhouse currently under construction next to the Twin Falls Olive Garden, the site was busy with area construction and plumbing staffers over the weekend. As I was leaving the Magic Valley Mall early Saturday night, work on the interior of the building, at 1469 Pole Line Road East, was underway.

Trucks from Buffalo Construction, Miller Paneling Specialties and an area plumbing company were parked near the front entrance, as workers passed in and out of an improvised aperture concealed by a tarp. Construction was temporarily halted weeks ago due to the pandemic.

The company's website lists March as the expected opening time for the new restaurant. Texas Roadhouse also has several positions listed as needing to fill in the coming weeks as well. Everything from line cooks to servers, hosts to meat cutters and bartenders, are mentioned on the website as current openings.

Greg Jannetta

Texas Roadhouse offers a menu that includes chicken wings, beef ribs, hand-cut steaks, fried chicken, grilled shrimp, catfish, salads, burgers and sandwiches. There are approximately 500 locations in the United States.