Twin Falls Woman Dies from Injuries after Friday Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police say a Twin Falls woman involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday has died from her injuries. Idaho State Police announced Sunday afternoon Maryann Steiner, age 60, died after being taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a crash at Heyburn Ave and Blue Lakes Blvd at around 6 p.m. Steiner had been a passenger in a Dodge pickup that was rear-ended by another pickup while waiting at the stop light on Heyburn when it was pushed into another vehicle traveling on Blue Lakes.

In an earlier statement ISP said six people were sent to the hospital after the four vehicle crash at Blue Lakes Blvd and Heyburn Ave at around 6 p.m. ISP says 34-year-old Cedric Mitchell, of Twin Falls was driving a 2007 GMC 1500 pickup when he rear-ended a Dodge pickup waiting on Heyburn at the stoplight. The impact pushed the Dodge into a Nissan Frontier headed north on Blue Lakes and all three vehicles ended up crashing into a Ford Mustang headed south on Blue Lakes.

Police say Mitchell had to be taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise while two people in the Dodge, Dwayne and Maryann Steiner, were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arturo Leon Avila, of Twin Falls and Lilia Leon-Vega, of Twin Falls and one of two juveniles in the Nissan were also taken to the local hospital. The intersection was blocked for about four hours.