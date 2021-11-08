Two Killed in Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 52 Monday morning west of Emmett. Idaho State Police said a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe and 1993 Ford F150 crashed at around 7:20 a.m. near Thornock Road. The 50-year-old driver of the Tahoe crossed the centerline and crashed into the Ford, driven by a 60-year-old man from Garden Valley who was killed in the crash. ISP said a passenger in the Tahoe was also killed but did not provide an age. The driver of the Tahoe was flown to a hospital. ISP the two people killed had not been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the highway for about five hours.

