Two Killed in Crash Near Kellogg

KELLOGG, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed when their car went across the median on a north Idaho interstate and was hit by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 4:18 near the town of Kellogg on Interstate 90 when a late 90s Nissan Maxima crossed from the westbound lanes, into the median, and ended up on the eastbound side where it was hit by a Freightliner semi-truck. ISP said two people seated up front, Tony Allen, 49, of Spokane Valley, Washington and Jade Martin, 25, of Las Vegas, Nevada were thrown from the car and later died while being attended by medical personnel; neither one had a seat belt on.

A third person in the back of the car, Jennifer Petek, 37, of Suquamish, Washington was trapped in the car and later taken to Kootenai Medical Center, she had been wearing a seat belt. Two people in the semi-truck were not injured in the crash. Part of the interstate was blocked for about six hours.