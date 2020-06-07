OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say two people died in a head-on crash with a Cassia County Sheriff's pickup north of Oakley Saturday afternoon sending the deputy to the hospital.

ISP said the crash happened at just after 4 p.m., June 6, on State Highway 27 when a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander and a Cassia County Sheriff's Ram 2500 pickup collided. The driver of the Chevrolet, 72-year-old Lawrence Steel, of Gooding, and his passenger 69-year-old Nadine Steel, also of Gooding, were killed. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office deputy, Kenny Emery, 37, was first taken to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, then flown by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

ISP said the highway was blocked for about four hours.