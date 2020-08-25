Two Killed, Two Hospitalized in Crash Near Banks

UPDATED:

BANKS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed and another two hospitalized when a pickup and semi-truck collided head-on near Banks Monday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Sophiah Mcvay Castro, 24, of Boise was driving a Chevrolet pickup north with passenger Emiko Pecchenino, 23, of Meridian, on State Highway 55 north of Banks at around 1:14 p.m. when she attempted to pass a semi-truck that had pulled into a slow moving vehicle turnout. The Chevrolet crossed the center line and was hit by another semi head-on.

The driver of the semi, Paul Gray, 46, of Nampa had to be flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise while his passenger and his passenger Jarren Brenner, 24, of Meridian was taken there by ground ambulance. ISP said in a statement that everyone had been wearing a seat belt.

The crash blocked the highway for about five hours.