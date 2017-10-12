Two Magic Valley Residents Killed in Wyoming Crash

LYMAN, Wyo. (AP) — A single-vehicle rollover in southwest Wyoming has claimed the lives of two Idaho residents. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident on Interstate 80 near Lyman was discovered early Monday. The patrol says 54-year-old Alan Peterson, of Eden, Idaho, was headed west on I-80 when he lost control of his pickup while crossing an icy bridge, sending the vehicle rolling down an embankment. Peterson and his passenger, 58-year-old Silvia Peterson, were not wearing their seat belts and were thrown from the pickup. The patrol says the wreck was discovered around 7 a.m. Monday but the exact time of the crash is not known.