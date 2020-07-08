Two Men Charged After Stabbing in Murtaugh, Three Hospitalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men are facing charges of aggravated battery after a stabbing in Murtaugh early Sunday morning.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Jose Alfredo Chulin-Mendez, and 20-year-old Fredy A. Perez-Ruiz, both of Murtaugh have been charged with two counts of aggravated battery each.

Deputies were called out to a house at around 1:24 a.m. July 5, for the reported stabbing and found three adult men with wounds. The sheriff's office said one of the men had to be airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment, the other two were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.