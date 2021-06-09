Two Mississippi Men Arrested after Road Rampage in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)- Two men in their 20s are behind bars facing multiple charges following an alleged reckless rampage involving a firearm on Interstate 84 near Meridian Tuesday.

According to Idaho State Police, Cornelius Hobbs, 28, of Braxton, and Desmond Smith, 21, of Mendenhall, Mississippi were booked into the Ada County Jail June 8, after reports from several motorists of a reckless driver in a Nissan Versa seen on I-84 driving erratically near Eagle Road. Some reports said the driver changed multiple lanes at once, would not maintain a lane, and even veered back onto the interstate through the dirt median between an exit. Eventually a witness reported a person in the vehicle holding a handgun and allegedly fired several rounds.

About 20 minutes after the first report the Meridian Police Department located the suspect car and the two men. They were arrested and charged; Hobbs with discharge of a firearm and possession of an open container of alcohol; Smith was charged with excessive driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving without privileges, according to ISP.

