Two People From Arizona and 14 Dogs Killed in East Idaho Crash

SHELLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Arizona and 14 dogs were killed in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 15 near the town of Shelly, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, the two people, Ann Watson, 38, and Christopher Kracht, both of Phoenix, were part of a dog rescue organization headed to Canada with 48 kenneled animals inside a Ford Econoline box truck when it went off the interstate and hit an embankment at around 6 a.m.

ISP said Watson was pronounced dead at the scene and Kracht died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after being flown there. Friday afternoon 18 of the dogs, of various breeds, were being treated by local veterinarians while 16 dogs were unaccounted for despite a search of the area.

People with the animal rescue are headed to Bingham County to pick up the remaining animals and take them on to Canada for adoption.

Idaho State Police