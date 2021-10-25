Two People Killed, 5 Injured in Boise Mall Shooting

UPDATE: Boise Police later updated the number of people injured following a news conference where at first they said six people had been injured.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed and five injured during a shooting at Boise Towne Square mall Monday afternoon. According to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee during a press conference, among the injured was a Boise Police Officer and the suspect. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens confirmed earlier that her office was responding to the scene. Chief Lee did not indicate the age of the victims that were killed.

Officers responded to the mall at around 1:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired and at least one person down. As officers responded, one encountered the suspect, and gunfire was exchanged. One of the officers was injured, but they were treated at later released. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Part of the mall remained closed Monday night while the investigation continued. The Critical Incident Taskforce with the Meridian Police Department as lead is investigating the officers involved shooting outside the mall, while Boise Police Department is continuing the investigation of the events inside the mall.

“This was a traumatic experience for our community as a whole and our hearts go out to all the victims, witnesses, first responders, and those who have been impacted by today’s events,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee in a prepared statement. “We recognize the community has many questions and concerns. The Boise Police Department will work to make sure we get information out to the community as quickly as possible in conjunction with our investigators and prosecutors.”

In a brief statement, Gov. Brad Little issued a statement on the shooting, "Those injured and the families of the victims in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting. Idahoans are deeply appreciative of our brave men and women of law enforcement and our first responders"

