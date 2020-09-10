Two Report Missing Child, Arrested on Drug Charges in Ketchum

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A pair who walked into the a police station in the Wood River Valley to report a missing child ended up being arrested for several felonies.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Kristen Zalak of Rockmart, Georgia and Harold Thomas, 52, of Ogden, Utah walked into the Ketchum Police station at around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday to report Zalak's 11-year-old son and service dog had gone missing from a Custer County campground; the child has since been found safe. While the pair made the report officers discovered the car they had pulled up in was a stolen rental out of Reno, Nevada.

Further investigation revealed illegal substances in the car. Zalak was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine. Thomas was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, also methamphetamine. Both are being held in the Blaine County Detention Center.