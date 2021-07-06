Two Trucks Crash Near Hammett on Interstate, Three Hospitalized

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were taken to area hospitals when to semi-trucks crashed in a construction zone Tuesday afternoon near Hammett.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little before 5 p.m. on Interstate 84 in the construction zone where traffic was directed down to one lane in each direction. Indiana Rosewood, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was driving a Freightliner pulling a trailer when it went off the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line where the trailer hit the cab of another semi-truck. The trailer broke open and spilled its cargo of soda. The other semi, a Volvo, driven by John Shirley, overturned.

Rosewood and passenger Taveonna Sydney, 22, were taken to Boise hospitals; Rosewood by air ambulance. Shirley was also taken to a Boise hospital. The crash blocked traffic for four hours. The Idaho Transportation Department blocked off the eastbound lane for another hour to make repairs to the roadway.

Get our free mobile app