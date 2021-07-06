Two Trucks Crash Near Hammett on Interstate, Three Hospitalized
HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were taken to area hospitals when to semi-trucks crashed in a construction zone Tuesday afternoon near Hammett.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little before 5 p.m. on Interstate 84 in the construction zone where traffic was directed down to one lane in each direction. Indiana Rosewood, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was driving a Freightliner pulling a trailer when it went off the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line where the trailer hit the cab of another semi-truck. The trailer broke open and spilled its cargo of soda. The other semi, a Volvo, driven by John Shirley, overturned.
Rosewood and passenger Taveonna Sydney, 22, were taken to Boise hospitals; Rosewood by air ambulance. Shirley was also taken to a Boise hospital. The crash blocked traffic for four hours. The Idaho Transportation Department blocked off the eastbound lane for another hour to make repairs to the roadway.