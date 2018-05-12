Two Vehicle Crash Eastbound I84 at Milepost 136, Near Bliss



On Saturday, May 12, 2018 at approximately 5:19 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash eastbound I84 at milepost 136, near Bliss.

Denise Shineflew, 41, of Mountain Home, was eastbound at milepost 136 in a 2018 Ford Escape. Edward Brown, 33, of Las Vegas, NV, was eastbound at milepost 136 in a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer. Shineflew was passing vehicles on the right shoulder when the Ford collided with the back of the semi-trailer. The Ford rolled and came to rest on its side, partially blocking the right eastbound lane. The semi came to a safe stop on the right shoulder.

Shineflew was wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding by ground ambulance. Both eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes, and the right eastbound lane was blocked for an additional 40 minutes. Traffic was moving slowly in the westbound lanes for approximately 30 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.