UPDATE: South Central Public Health District confirmed Friday evening Lincoln County's first case of COVID-19 in a man over the age of 70, he is being treated at a hospital.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Twin Falls County. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in a man in his 40s; at this point it isn't clear how the virus was transmitted. Originally a third confirmed case had been reported earlier Friday, however officials noted that the person had given the wrong address and actually lived in another area.

On Friday evening SCPHD confirmed the first case of the virus in Lincoln County in a man in his 70s. The other confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Magic Valley was in Cassia County. Most of the cases being reported by South Central Public Health District are in Blaine County, which is hardest hit by the virus with 98 confirmed cases by Friday evening. On Thursday SCPHD announced three men had died from COVID-19; all had been over the age of 60. Two were from Blaine County the other was from Canyon County.

Boise State University has set up an interactive map that shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. By Friday evening the state total was reported at 230 cases.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a total of 185 cases, but the individual health districts in Idaho report more than 200 confirmed cases. The state reporting usually lags behind local reports.