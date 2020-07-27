Utah Man Killed in East Idaho Motorcycle Crash

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man on a motorcycle was killed when he hit a horse trailer in eastern Idaho on Saturday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:49 p.m. Steven Nelson, 72, of Logan, had been on a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 20 when he hit the trailer and was killed. ISP said in a statement that the driver of the pickup pulling the horse trailer had made a left turn of of Red Rock Road in Island Park, but was forced to stop because of traffic and blocked the westbound lane.

The crash blocked traffic on the highway for about three hours. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.