Utah Man on Motorcycle Killed Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man died in a crash with a small SUV near Lowman Thursday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 1:48 p.m. 63-year-old Timothy Blair, of West Valley, was on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on State Highway 21, just north of the town, when he crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Hyundai Tucson. Blair was thrown from the motorcycle and was killed.

The driver and two juveniles in the SUV were not injured and were also from Utah. The crash blocked the highway for about four hours.