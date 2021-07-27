VIDEO: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Berated By Montana Man At Store

A recent viral video shows a Montana man giving a popular political Fox News host some choice words at a fishing store in Livingston. The exchange was captured by another shopper and uploaded to the Internet.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was confronted by an agitated Montana man recently as he walked the aisles of a state fishing store, according to footage shared on YouTube. Carlson is the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and has been since 2016. The man can be heard accusing the celebrity of misinformation over the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as supporting racist views.

"You are the worst human being known to mankind," can reportedly be heard in the original audio on the Instagram page of Dan Bailey, who was the man featured in the clip along with Carlson.

Earlier this year, Carlson caused a stir with United States Pentagon officials after many took offence to comments he made regarding women in the military. Carlson can be seen in the video attempting to walk away from the angry man, but is followed and berated further.

Some in the media have come to Carlson's defense, including an unlikely source from competing Cable News Network (CNN). Host Don Lemon mildly defended the Fox News host, saying that he wouldn't appreciate being confronted publicly over comments said during his show.

Carlson and Lemon are staunch competitors on their respective networks as far as ratings go. Carlson's program airs at 8 P.M. (ET) weeknights on Fox News, while Lemon's can be seen from 10 P.M. (ET) to midnight on CNN.

