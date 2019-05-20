VIDEO: Highlights From The 2019 Shoshone Falls Laser Show

For those in the Magic Valley that didn't make it out last week to see the Shoshone Falls Lights & Laser Show , some impressive video was shot during one of the evening's shows and shared on YouTube.

The event took place May 15-18 out at the Shoshone Falls. According to details on the Southern Idaho Tourism website , approximately 1,500 tickets were sold for the evening's performances. The VIP viewing platform seats, which cost $50 each, sold out quickly this year for all shows.

Weather was a factor this year, with a combination of rain and cloud coverage looming for the better part of the week. Music Magic Events shared some great footage on May 20, in a 23-minute long video that featured commentary on the formation and history of the Snake River and Shoshone Falls. The laser light show was accompanied by great songs such as, "Fishin' In The Dark," by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, "Knee Deep," by The Zac Brown Band (with Jimmy Buffet), and "Born To Be Wild," by Steppenwolf.

Here's a taste of what the 2019 show was like.