VIDEO: VHS Film About Twin Falls ID Gets Worst Review Ever

In what is arguably the strangest 17-second video ever uploaded to YouTube, a woman appears to be readying herself to deliver a review on a 1999 VHS video called "Twin Falls Idaho." The majority of the video unfortunately is her trying to figure out how to remove said VHS video from its sleeve.

The first thing that came to my mind while watching this clip--aside from getting a VHS video out of its packaging doesn't require flipping the video over seven times--is the fact that the host of the video felt the need to give a review to a relatively unknown film, directed by someone named Michael Polish, 22 years after the film was released.

The upload, which obviously was cut short accidentally, was an attempt to discuss the one-hour, fifty-one-minute film, which tells the story of a love triangle between a woman and conjoined twins. I haven't seen the movie, so I can't comment on whether or not it's good or bad; it did receive a rating of 7.2 by more than 3,600 viewers.

The only words the reviewer managed to get out were "The first week of 2000...so...ep." I am imagining she was going to keep us all on the edge of our seats by telling us when she picked up the video, which would have been just a couple of months after it was released. Maybe she found it in the $1.99 movie pile at Walmart.

The "review" was shared to her channel on June 29, 2021. Seriously though, the video made me laugh numerous times, so thank you to its producer, even though it leaves us obviously wanting more. This was not meant to embarrass the individual who shared it either. I just loved the box flipping part.

By the way, has anyone actually seen this film?

What Was There In Twin Falls

Twin Falls Evel Knievel Trail Walk

What's The Story Behind These Old Twin Falls Buildings