Vigil to be Held for J.J. Vallow and Tyllee Ryan in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A candlelight vigil will be held at the Twin Falls County Courthouse to remember two Idaho children who's bodies were discovered last week in the eastern part of the state.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced the vigil will be held on Friday on the courthouse steps beginning at 7:30 p.m. in remembrance of 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan. The sheriff's office said the deaths of the two Rexburg children have impacted people across the state and country. The community is invited to attend the short vigil for the children.

The bodies of the two children were discovered last week on the property of their mother's husband and has been charged with hiding their remains; their mother is also in jail on charges related to their disappearance. The two children went missing in September of 2019.