Waiter, There’s a Patio in My Pizza!

You know that thing in the pizza box that looks like a little table? It’s there to protect your pizza from being crushed.

A pizza chain in Canada is offering a creative spin. When you open the box you now can get tiny patio chairs with the table. It won’t alter the taste but when Adweek writes about the clever twist it can help business.

In case you’re worried about any toxins in the table and chairs, the tiny furniture is made from an environmentally friendly mixture and won’t harm you or your dinner!