Wanted: Amanda P. Green

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley woman.

Amanda Pearl Green, 31, is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for drug court on the original charge of burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. No bond.

The sheriff’s office describes Green as being white and:

5 feet 5 inches tall

195 pounds, with

red hair and blue eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Green’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.