Wanted: Charles Shoup

Wanted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office this week is 40-year-old Charles Owen Shoup. He is wanted for several counts including: 3 counts of kidnapping in the first degree, 3 counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, 1 count of sexual exploitation of a child. His bond has been set at $100,000. If you have any information on Shoup call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com . Those who leave a tip could be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

HEIGHT: 5’8”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 185

HAIR: BLONDE

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE