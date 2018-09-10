Wanted: Eric Cowan

UPDATE: Twin Falls County jail records shows Cowan was arrested during the weekend and booked.

Twin Falls County Sheriff is looking for Eric Stuart Cowan on charges of attempted strangulation and interfering with a 911 call. If you have any information about Cowan call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) OR go to www.343cops.com and place a tip. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also download an app for your phone.

AGE: 31

HEIGHT: 6’4”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 215

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE