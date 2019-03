Wanted: Jenny Maestas

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that goes by several names. If you have seen Jenny Lynn Maestas, a.k.a. Jenny Lynn Davis or Jenny Lynn Koch, who is wanted for criminal possession of a financial transaction card, which is a felony, please call the county sheriff's office at 208-735-1911. You can also call Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward, 208-732-5387.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

JENNY LYNN MAESTAS

a.k.a. JENNY LYNN DAVIS

a.k.a. JENNY LYNN KOCH

DOB: 12/26/1979 HEIGHT: 5’6”

SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 150

HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony

BOND : $10,000

