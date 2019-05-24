Wanted: Jose Luis Aguilera-Gaytan

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man wanted on a felony charge.

Jose Luis Aguilera-Gaytan, 44, is wanted for lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony. Bond: $100,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Aguilera-Gaytan as being Hispanic and:

5 feet 8 inches tall

200 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Aguilera-Gaytan’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.