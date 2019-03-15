Wanted: Juan Antonio Limon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Authorities said they could use the public's help locating a Magic Valley man.

Juan Antonio Limon, 46, is wanted for seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Bond: $1 million.

The sheriff’s office describes Limon as being Hispanic and:

5 feet 3 inches tall

160 pounds, with

Brown hair and green eyes

Anyone with information information about Limon’s whereabouts should contact authorities right away. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or provide information online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.