Wanted: Juan Antonio Limon

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Authorities said they could use the public's help locating a Magic Valley man.

Juan Antonio Limon, 46, is wanted for seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Bond: $1 million.

The sheriff’s office describes Limon as being Hispanic and:

  • 5 feet 3 inches tall
  • 160 pounds, with
  • Brown hair and green eyes

Anyone with information information about Limon’s whereabouts should contact authorities right away. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or provide information online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Filed Under: Crime, Crime Stoppers, idaho, Law Enforcement, Magic Valley, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top