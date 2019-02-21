WANTED: Kayla L. Hightower

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley woman.

Kayla Laura Hightower, 27, is wanted for probation violation on the original charge of burglary. No bond has been set.

The sheriff’s office describes Hightower as being white and:

5 feet 2 inches tall

145 pounds; with

brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tipsters who may have information about Hightower’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.