Wanted: Madison Kaneaster

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley woman charged with a long list of crimes.

Madison Jo Kaneaster, 21, is wanted for a violation of terms of court compliance on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without privileges. Other charges include failure to appear on the original charges of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, and a controlled substance, frequenting a place where used, manufactured, cultivated, or delivered.

Bond was placed at $191,000.

• 5'1" tall

• 5'1" tall

• 150 pounds

• red hair, brown eyes

Tipsters who have information about NAME’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also download the app for your phone.