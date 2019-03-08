Wanted: Randall H. Jennings, Jr.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says it needs some help locating a Magic Valley man.

Randall Harold Jennings, Jr., 45, is wanted for domestic battery and failure to appear on the original charges of domestic battery, public nuisance and resisting and obstructing, according to the sheriff’s office. Bond is $75,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Jennings as being white and:

6 feet 2 inches tall

275 pounds

black hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Jennings’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.