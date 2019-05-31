Wanted: Sean Tyler Nebel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man wanted for presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony.

The sheriff’s office said the man they are looking for this crime is Sean Tyler Nebel, 23. He is also wanted for petit theft, a misdemeanor. Bond: $25,000.

Nebel is described as being white and:

6 feet 3 inches tall

250 pounds

brown hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Nebel’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.