Wanted: Sean Tyler Nebel
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man wanted for presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony.
The sheriff’s office said the man they are looking for this crime is Sean Tyler Nebel, 23. He is also wanted for petit theft, a misdemeanor. Bond: $25,000.
Nebel is described as being white and:
- 6 feet 3 inches tall
- 250 pounds
- brown hair and brown eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Nebel’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.