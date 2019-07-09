Warner Announces Its New Streaming Service, HBO Max

WarnerMedia finally announced the name and initial launch content of its upcoming streaming service, henceforth known as HBO Max. The site will feature a mixture of original content and classic material from Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, DC Comics and more.

The press release boasts that the site will be the “exclusive streaming” home for the following shows:

The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of “Friends” — one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming

The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all episodes of fan favorites “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Pretty Little Liars”

The exclusive streaming home to a string of new Warner Bros.’ produced dramas for The CW beginning with the fall 2019 season, including the highly-anticipated new DC Entertainment series “Batwoman,” and “Katy Keene” (spinoff of “Riverdale”)

New exclusive movie production deals with Greg Berlanti, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful producers, and Reese Witherspoon, Academy Award® and Emmy Award®-winning actress and producer; Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films.

And here are the original series that will be coming to HBO Max:

“Dune: The Sisterhood,” an adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson’s book based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s book Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve.

“Tokyo Vice,” based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort.

“The Flight Attendant,” a one-hour thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which will star Kaley Cuoco, who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti.

“Love Life,” a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series starring “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig.

“Station Eleven,” a postapocalyptic limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller, adapted by Patrick Somerville and directed by Hiro Murai.

“Made for Love,” a 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, also from Somerville and directed by S.J. Clarkson.

“Gremlins,” an animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment based on the original movie.

HBO Max will debut in the spring of 2020, and promises “10,000 hours of premium content” at launch. The press release didn’t mention a monthly price for HBO Max; here’s the trailer announcing the new service.