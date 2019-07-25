Washington Motorcyclist Dies after Crash with Idaho Logging Truck

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington man riding a motorcycle has died from injuries after being struck by a logging truck near Grangeville Wednesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Fredric Smith, 69, of Anacortes, Washington died at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center Thursday morning. Smith had been with a group of other motorcyclists on State Highway 13 when the first rider pulled out onto U.S. Highway 95, Smith followed and pulled out in front of the truck fully loaded with logs.

ISP says the truck driver, Nicholas Bendawald, 39, of Emmett, was not able to stop in time and struck Smith. A deputy fire chief out of Meridian had been growing through the area and stopped to administer aid to Smith. The Washington man was first taken to the Grangeville hospital and then flown to Lewiston. ISP says Smith was wearing a helmet and the truck driver was wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for more than three hours.