Wendell Man Hit While Walking to His Car

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being hit by a minivan on a Wendell street.

According to Idaho State Police, Henry Orville, 72, of Wendell had been walking to his parked vehicle on South Idaho Street (State Highway 46) near East Avenue A at around 7:45 p.m. when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan driven by Alisa Banks, 49, of Wendell.

Orville was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital.